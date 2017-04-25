Zeta Phi Beta and Phi Beta Sigma to host candidate forum

If West Point citizens missed the chance to hear the candidates of the upcoming primary election speak last week, the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Zeta Phi Beta sorority will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday at West Point City Hall.

Phi Beta Sigma Chairman Dr. Gregory Stephens said all the candidates have confirmed they would attend the candidate forum, and the event will be free for all citizens to attend.

“Each candidate can speak and introduce themselves for two minutes, and then there will be scripted questions and questions from the audience,” Stephens said. “The candidates will then give their closing statements.”

Zeta Phi Beta President Stacey Smith said citizens can submit questions for the candidates online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MKNWR8Z. A link has also been shared on the unofficial City of West Point Facebook page.

“Citizens can go in and submit questions for the moderator to ask the candidates,” Smith said. “The moderator will try to accommodate all the questions.”

Stephens said the forum will be informal and not in a debate format.

He said the the fraternity and sorority had hosted candidate forums in Starkville and Columbus with big turnouts, but this was the first time they hosted one in West Point.

“We looked at it as an opportunity to provide a community with a community service, which is the foundation of our organization,” Stephens said. “The community needs to know about each candidate so they can make an informed decision when they go to vote.”

The primary election will be May 2.