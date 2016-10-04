WPPD seizes drugs/money in traffic arrest

The West Point Police Department confiscated drugs and cash during a traffic arrest on Monday afternoon. Riley Rhea Thompson, 34, of South Eshman Avenue in West Point, was taken into custody following being stopped by police for a traffic violation.

According to a statement released to media, officers stopped Thompson for running a stop sign, and seized a large cache of crystal meth, a small amount of marijuana, pills and cash from Thompson’s vehicle.

Thompson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and running a stop sign. He remained in the Clay County Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond as of press time Tuesday..

This incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday, and anyone with information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or WPPD at 494-1244.