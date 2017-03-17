WPPD responds to robbery at America's Best Value Inn

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, West Point Police Department officers were dispatched to the America’s Best Value Inn at 1190 Highway 45 alternate South in West Point. E911 Dispatchers told officers that the business had been robbed. Upon arrival, the manager reported to officers that two black males entered through the front door. One of the subjects jumped across the counter and snatched the cash drawer.

Both subjects then ran from the business and fled east on Louis Oneal Road in a small gray or silver sedan. The clerk described both of the men only as wearing all black with hoods and masks covering their faces.

Police Chief Tim Brinkley is reminding citizens and especially business owners to always remain vigilant.

“Surveillance equipment is critical to our investigators and we’re still encouraging all of our business owners to purchase some kind to cameras to protect their interests. Those who have aging equipment are encouraged to consider an upgrade,” Brinkley said.

Investigators are reaching out to other departments to ascertain how many of them are investigating similar robberies in their respective communities.

“We may be able to connect to the dots between us and others departments to determine if we have a common perpetrator,” Brinkley said.

Some evidence was collected at the scene and is being processed by investigators. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the West Point Police Department at 494-1244.