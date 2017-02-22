WPPD investigating recent burglaries

West Point Police Department has been seeking information pertaining to several burglaries in the past few weeks.

WPPD Chief Investigator Albert Lee said on Sunday officers responded to 2600 block of Main Street in response to an alleged burglary of an automobile.

According to the incident report, the victim’s purse was stolen out of her car that contained money and personal identification cards. The victim was not able to give a description of the offender or offenders.

Lee said WPPD has also been investigating a burglary on Jan. 19 on the 200 block of College Street. According to the incident report, two weed-eaters, five chainsaws and two leaf blowers were stolen from the home. In addition to those items, tires and rims were also taken from a vehicle parked in the garage. The victim said the items were stolen while he was at work, and the implements were STIHL and Poulan Pro models.

Lee said if anyone knows any information about these stolen items or any other crimes in West Point, contact the WPPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.