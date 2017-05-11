WPPD to get two new police vehicles

The West Point Police Department will receive two Ford Police Interceptor Sedans after a request made by the Board of Selectman during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The two vehicles will cost $21,892 each, and Chief Administrative Officer Randy Jones said the funds for the vehicles will come from the WPPD’s budget.

Jones said both cars would have add-ons including lights, sirens, graphics and safety equipment for an additional $6,384 each.

WPPD Chief Tim Brinkley said the two new cars will replace two older cars in the department’s fleet.

“We try to add one new vehicle per year to replace aged vehicles,” Brinkley said. “We have some aging vehicles in our fleet so we decided to purchase two new vehicles to replace the aged ones.”

Brinkley said the new cars will cut down on maintenance costs of the older vehicles.

“The new cars in our fleet will also help us with maintenance costs,” Brinkley said. “The older cars are killing us with the repairs to keep them on the road.”