WPPD Ball raises money for D.A.R.E.

The West Point Police Department hosted its sixth annual Ball Saturday night as a fundraiser for D.A.R.E. and fellowship opportunity.

Officer Linda Mitchell said about 240 people attended the ball.

She said the ball raised a little over $2,000, and the funds would go towards supplies for D.A.R.E.

WPPD Juvenile Officer Zate McGee said she was happy with the turnout of the ball and how much money was raised.

“The funds will go toward t-shirts, workbooks, stickers, pencils and any other supplies we will need,” McGee said.

The ball featured William Stiles, also known as “Elvis Presley.” Stand-up comedians Carla Youngblood and The Truth and Friends performed, and DJ Blu Boi was the special guest. There were also door prizes and a professional photographer at the event, and it was catered by White’s Catering Service.

“It was a great opportunity for fellowship between the police department and the community,” Mitchell said.