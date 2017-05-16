WPFD responds to house fire Saturday morning

The West Point Fire Department responded to a fire at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning at a home of Griffin Street.

WPFD Battalion Chief Danny White said the fire appeared to have started in the home's kitchen which was where most of the damage occurred.

Firefighter Bob Lummus said the woman who lived in the home was already outside when the fire department arrived, but he went inside the home to rescue the woman's dachshund.

Lummus said there were no injuries, and he did not see or hear any smoke detectors inside the home.

"She was very blessed," Lummus said.

WPFD Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne said in a previous interview that having no smoke detector or one with no batteries can be deadly, and it has happened in West Point in the past.

Wilbourne said free smoke detectors were available for homeowners at Station 1 located on Brame Avenue.

Wilbourne said there should be one smoke detector on every floor of a house, one in every bedroom and one in every large common living area or hallway.

Wilbourne said the smoke detectors were free for elderly, disabled or low income home owners, and they were available as long as supplies last.