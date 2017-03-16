WPFD giving away free smoke detectors

The West Point Fire Department has begun giving away 200 free smoke detectors for elderly, disabled or low income homeowners while supplies last.

West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne said anyone needing a smoke detector could get one at the WPFD Station 1 located at 417 East Brame Ave.

Wilbourne said the free smoke detectors were for homeowners only, not for business or rental properties. Due to property maintenance code section 701.2 smoke detectors are the responsibility of the landlord, because they are responsible for providing fire safety and equipment on rental property.

Fire Inspector Ted Judson said WPFD purchased the smoke detectors with a local merchant’s grant.

Wilbourne said the free smoke detectors have a 10 year warranty, but the batteries would need to be replaced as needed.

“If a smoke detector is over 10 years old, it needs to be replaced,” Wilbourne said.

Wilbourne said to check the dates on the back of all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to find out when they needed to be replaced.

Wilbourne said there should be at least one smoke detector on every floor of a house, one in every bedroom and one in any large common living area or hallway, but they are not best in the kitchen because that can cause nuisance alarms.