WPFD to get new rescue truck

The city recently purchased a new light rescue truck for the West Point Fire Department, to replace an older model the department had been using since 2000.

Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne said the truck cost about $90,000, and would be a four-door extended cab Ford. He said the previous rescue truck had become unreliable.

“The old one has a tendency to shut off when you’re driving it down the road,” Wilbourne said. “We took it to several mechanics who said they could fix it, but wouldn’t give it a warranty if it was used as a front-line truck, which is understandable.”

He said the West Point Public Works Department would put the old truck to use once the new one arrived.