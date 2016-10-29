West Point vs. New Hope analysis and playoff scenarios

Coach Speak with West Point head coach Chris Chambless

What it means

With one game left, West Point has locked up the number one seed in district play as they have the tiebreakers over Lake Cormorant and Oxford and can only mathematically lose one contest in the district.

The Green Wave were dominant on defense for much of the contest against New Hope. They didn’t allow New Hope to find the end zone in the first half, allowing their potent offense to jump out to a 14-0 lead.

While New Hope was able to put up a few points in the second half, the Trojans were never in striking distance to make the game interesting.

West Point will travel to Lewisburg next week. Lewisburg won their first district contest of the season on Friday knocking off Saltillo 28-0.

Coach Speak

On the defense

Chambless: “They came in averaging 35 points a game. We knew they could score. We let them keep some drives going where we missed a couple of plays in the secondary. We’re just going to have to play with more energy and play faster.”

On Marcus Murphys performance

Chambless: “He’s going to give us everything he’s got. He did a great job leading tonight. That helps. He’s been a great leader for us. That’s going to continue. He’s going to be there for us. He’s going to keep playing hard. Our guys stick together. That is what impresses me about our bunch is that we’re together no matter what. They’re going to support each other and stick with each other.”

On clinching the number one seed in the district

Chambless: “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a while since we’ve done that. That was one of our goals, to win district. We’re not going to do any celebrating or anything like that. We want to get through the regular season and then the playoffs and hopefully we’re celebrating at the end of the season.”

Playoff Scenarios

West Point has locked up the one seed in its district, and Clarksdale has locked up the number four seed in the district. Oxford will travel to Lake Cormorant on Friday night, and the winner will take over the number two seed in the district, allotting them a first round home playoff game.

West Point will not know its opponent in their first playoff game until after the completion of next Friday night’s contest. While the number one through three seeds in district 2 5A, the region the Green Wave will match up with in the playoffs, are pretty much set, the number four seed, West Point’s opponent could be one of three teams, Canton, Neshoba Central and Holmes County.

Neshoba Central plays Grenada on Friday night. If they were to knock off Grenada, West Point would host Neshoba Central in their first playoff game. Holmes County Central will host Vicksburg on Friday. If the Jaguars win and Neshoba Central loses, West Point would host Holmes County Central in the first round of the playoffs. If both Neshoba Central and Holmes County Central lose, and Canton defeats Lanier on Friday, West Point would host Canton in the first round of the playoffs.