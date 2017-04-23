West Point student dies in car cash
By:
Daily Times Leader Staff
Sunday, April 23, 2017
WEST POINT, MS
West Point student Jashun Johnson died Saturday night after a car crash in Lowndes County.. Johnson was a member of the West Point basketball team that beat Saltillo in the district tournament and advanced to the playoffs.
There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Sunday night at Zuber Park, weather permitting.
See Tuesday's edition of Daily Times Leader, or keep visiting www.dailytimesleader.com, for further updates.
