West Point student dies in car cash

West Point student Jashun Johnson died Saturday night after a car crash in Lowndes County.. Johnson was a member of the West Point basketball team that beat Saltillo in the district tournament and advanced to the playoffs.

There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Sunday night at Zuber Park, weather permitting.

See Tuesday's edition of Daily Times Leader, or keep visiting www.dailytimesleader.com, for further updates.