West Point spring football preview

What was really impressive with West Point last year is how well they played after the Starkville game. They really blew most times out, except for Clarksdale and Columbus after that contest. The Green Wave took the setback at Starkville, and made themselves better after it. That’s what teams with leadership do, and the Green Wave were able to show the leadership that they had, and didn’t let another loss happen. They have obvious leaders in Cherry and Murphy, and at some point adversity will strike next season, and the Green Wave will need to look to those two to carry the torch.