West Point softball: Look Around the district

Saltillo

The Tigers have had a rough go of it in the early season as they’re 2-4 coming into their first district game of the year on Tuesday night as they host a solid West Point.

Saltillo started out the yea with two tough losses as they weren’t able to come away with victories against East Union or Pontotoc.

The Tigers did get two consecutive victories over Boneville and against Tishomingo County, but weren’t able to keep the momentum going into the next week, dropping two consecutive games to Pontotoc and Westminster High School of Akransas.

Saltillo will play West Point in two consecutive district games before playing New Hope the next week in their third district contest.