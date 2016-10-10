West Point rolls over Center Hill

What it means

West Point outmanned Center Hill. They dominated the Mustangs from the first snap, as they were in the back field all night causing disruption to the Center Hill option attack. West Point’s defense continues to be dominant after the oppositions first drive of the game.

The offense for most of the game was unstoppable, as junior running back Marcus Murphy did whatever he pleased from the running back position. Murphy had some solid runs in the first half that allowed the Green Wave to take a commanding 35-6 lead into the locker room.

Junior receiver Jason Brownlee had a huge knight for the Green Wave as he had four catches for 95 yards, all in the first half along with a touchdown pass to put the Green Wave up 28-6.

Andre Lane had a solid performance rushing the ball as the senior running back had () carries for () yards on the night with a touchdown.

West Point was able to play many of its younger players in the second half after the game was well in hand. Even with the starters out of the contest, West Point was still able to keep control of the game as they outscored the Mustangs 21-6 in the second half on their way to the 56-6 vicory. The Green Wave would score in the second half on a 10-yard touchdown run from Lane and 42-yard touchdown run from Kam Martin. With a little under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, West Point added its final touchdown of the night from junior quarterback Jake Chambless as he took a bootleg around the left end for a ten-yard touchdown.

Coach Speak

On the defense:

West Point head coach Chris Chambless: “They controlled the tempo on us some the way they were trying to run the clock, and that just throws everything off. They were able to convert some third downs. We settled down and played pretty well.

On Jason Brownlee’s big night

Chambless: “He’s another weapon, like Demarrio (Edwards). We’ve got a lot of weapons out there, and we’ve just got to get them the football. One thing about us is that we’re still improving. We don’t want to peak out. When you peak-out it gets boring. We want to get better on all phases.

On playing with an ex on their back.

Chambless: “We know that in our district we’re the team to beat. We have an ex on our back, especially in our district, and our guys realize that. We had a great week of practice.”

Looking Ahead

West Point will travel to Lake Cormorant next week as they’ll take on the Gators in a matchup that West Point will be heavily favored in.

The Green Wave will travel to Saltillo the next week, before returning home to take on New Hope in what will be their last regular season home game, but the Green Wave most certainly have more home games coming their way when playoff time begins.

The Green Wave have done their part in making sure that the district championship will run through West Point, there’s still work to be done on the way to winning a district championship.