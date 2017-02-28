West Point Police Department to host 6th annual ball

The West Point Police Department will host its sixth annual ball at 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Civic Center as a fundraiser for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the West Point Police Department.

Officer Linda Mitchell said all of the VIP tables have sold out, but 85 tickets were still available.

The ball will feature William Stiles, also known as “Elvis Presley”. Stand-up comedians Carla Youngblood and The Truth and Friends will perform, and DJ Blu Boi will be the special guest. There will also be door prizes and a professional photographer at the event. It will be catered by White’s Catering Service.

During the ball, there will be a vote to award Detective of the Year and Axillary Officer of the Year for 2016.

Mitchell said the ball will be a formal, black tie event, with men wearing tuxedos and women wearing long gowns.

West Point Police Chief Tim Brinkley implemented the event when he became chief.

"I started it with the hope of cultivating a better relationship between the department and our citizens," Brinkley said in a previous interview. "In some aspects it has improved that relationship."