West Point Playoff history

2012

West Point won their district again in 2012, and outside of their first district game, a 23-17 victory over Lake Cormorant, the Green Wave won each district contest by two touchdowns or more.

The district championship again allotted West Point the number one seed in the district and a matchup with number four seed from the other division in Canton.

West Point dominated Canton in the form of a 38-0 blow-out. Senior quarterback Delentez Lane went 2-9 passing for 45 yards but did a ton of damage on the ground, as he rushed 10 times for 197 yards. Williams had a dominant performance, as the then junior had 18 carries for 146 yards. It was West Point’s second shutout of the season.