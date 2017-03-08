West Point planning Bicentennial celebrations

Local officials have begun planning a “Bikecentinnial” in June to celebrate Mississippi’s bicentennial this year.

West Point – Clay County Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said the Bikecentinnial will take place mid-morning on June 24, but the official starting time has not been established yet.

She said the course will start at The Civic and end at the Bryan Public Library, and there will be stops along the way with history about Mississippi or West Point. She said people were welcome to bike or walk the track.

She said there will also be historical and entertainment exhibits in the library and at the park outside the library, and those who were unable or didn’t want to bike the track were still welcome to visit the library.

“I wanted to plan something that all ages could be involved in and enjoy,” Klutts said. “It will be a great opportunity for picnics at the park or along the track, and I hope to have live blues musicians.”

She said a committee made up of local officials and historians will meet next Thursday to continue planning the event.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and a chance to learn history as well as bring the community together,” Mayor Robbie Robinson said. “It is a good way to commemorate our history of being a state.”

Klutts said the event was funded by a grant through the Mississippi Humanities Council, which is a private, nonprofit corporation funded by Congress through the National Endowment for the Humanities to provide public programs in history, literature, religion, language, philosophy and culture.