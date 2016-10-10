West Point Moves to 3-0 in district play

West Point took over the ball with 28 seconds left in the first half at midfield. The Green Wave didn’t score. That was the only first half drive that West Point didn’t turn into a touchdown on their way to a 56-6 homecoming victory over Center Hill.

West Point got the ball to start the game as they recovered a Mustang onside kick, and the Green Wave promptly marched the ball down the field using their wildcat formation. West Point relied on junior running back Marcus Murphy and senior receiver Demarrio Edwards on the first drive as Murphy had a 12-yard rush to get the Green Wave into the Mustang red zone. Edwards would punch the ball in from four yards out to give West Point a 6-0 lead before kicker Jose Garcia added the extra point to make it 7-0.

The Green Wave defense struggled to contain Center Hill’s option offense as the Mustangs were able to convert two third down conversions and a fourth down conversion on the Mustangs first drive. Center Hill made the Green Wave pay for the conversions as Center Hill hit a 51-yard touchdown run.

The Green Wave immediately answered the Mustang touchdown as Edwards took the kickoff back to the Center Hill 29-yard line on the kickoff. Five plays later Murphy would find the end zone from four yards out as he bulldozed over a plethora of Mustang defensive backs as West Point would go ahead 14-6.

The Green Wave defense stiffened on the next possession as they caused and recovered a fumble on the option at the Mustang 14-yard line. Murphy would again find the end zone two plays later with a 14-yard touchdown rush. Garcia would tack on the extra point giving West Point a 21-6 lead early in the second quarter.

When the Mustangs got the ball back, the Green Wave defense continued to dominate as they forced a Mustang three and out.

West Point would take possession at their own 12-yard line, but that didn’t stop West Point from finding the end zone, quickly. Three plays after taking possession quarterback Clayton Knight found receiver Jason Brownlee streaking down the home side line on a wheel route. Knight hit him in stride and Brownlee took the pass 76 yards to the end zone and after Garcia’s extra point conversion West Point would lead 28-6.

After another three and out forced by the Green Wave, the offense went back to work. Knight was able to find his rhythm from the quarterback position on this drive as he completed three of his five passes, including a beautiful back shoulder fade to Brownlee for a 12-yard touchdown pass as the Green Wave took a 35-6 lead into the locker room.

West Point was able to play many of their young players in the second half, a luxury they weren’t afforded in the first few weeks of the year. Without many of the starters in the Green Wave still shout out Center Hill while putting up 21 points in the second half.

West Point will travel to Lake Cormorant on Friday night as they take on the Gators and look to improve to 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in the district.