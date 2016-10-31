West Point Look Around the District

West Point vs. New Hope

The Green Wave went into Friday’s contest with the district championship on the line. With a win, West Point would clinch the number one seed in their district for the first time since 2012. They did just that, dominating New Hope in a 34-20 victory that wasn’t as close as the score resembled. West Point started out the game dominating on the ground, as they went seventy yards on their first possession solely on the ground and scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. After a quick three and out by the defense, West Point went and scored again. The Green Wave were held scoreless through the remainder of the first half, but responded early in the second half with a touchdown to move the lead out to 21-0 to put the game out of reach. West Point gave up a late score to cut the lead from 34-14 to 34-20. West Point will travel to Lewisburg this week, while New Hope will take on Saltillo in their final game of the year.