West Point: Look Around The District

Oxford-The Chargers put themselves in solid position to make the playoffs on Friday night as they knocked off New Hope in a 31-13 victory. The Chargers saw extreme success on the ground as senior running back Hiram Wadlington rushed 23 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Lance Stewart had 15 carries for 171 yards. The Chargers will travel to Clarksdale this week in a game that will likely who gets the number two seed in the district, allotting them a home playoff game.