West Point knocks off Lake Cormorant

What It Means:

West Point knocked off Lake Cormorant on Friday night 39-17 behind a strong offensive performance from the Green Wave.

The Green Wave faced some adversity early in the contest, as the Gators scored in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Marcus Murphy didn’t take long to answer that score, as the senior running back took the ensuing kickoff to the house, and after the extra point the Green Wave found themselves tied at 7.

Lake Cormorant would again take the lead in the second quarter, as the Gators added a 40-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead on West Point. That would be the last time the Gators would hold a lead in the contest, as West Point took a 14-10 lead halfway through the second quarter as senior running back Andre Lane punched it in from two yards out. Murphy would punch in a two-yard touchdown with less than two minutes left in the half, as West Point took a 20-10 lead into the locker room.

As they’ve become accustomed to doing, the Green Wave dominated the second half. After taking the six-point lead to the locker room, West Point outscored the Gators 19-7 in the second half to put the contest away.

Murphy had a huge night as he had three touchdowns in the contest, as he added a 65-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to give West Point a 26-10 lead.

Terrence Cherry led the Green Wave defense with four sacks in the contest

West Point is now 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play. West Point is two wins away from clinching the district championship, allotting them the number one seed come playoff time and a home game in the opening round of the playoffs.

What’s next

West Point will hit the road again next week as they travel to Saltillo looking to improve to 8-1 on the year and 5-0 in district play.

Saltillo has had a tough year so far as they’re 2-7 on the season and 1-3 in district play. The Tigers were able to pick up their first district win of the year on Friday as they knocked off Center Hill 14-13.

Saltillo lost their first four games of the year as they fell to North Pontotoc, Amory, Itawamba and Ripley, respectively. The Tigers were able to get their first win of the season with a last second field goal against Baldwyn to win 24-21.

The Tigers lost their first three district games to Lake Cormorant, Oxford and Clarksdale, respectively, all in blow out fashion.

Around the District

Clarksdale dominated Lewisburg on Friday night as they won 49-0 to improve to 3-1 in district play. Oxford and Clarksdale will likely play for the number two spot in the district as the Chargers knocked off New Hope last night 61-55.