West Point girls beat Neshoba Central
Collin Brister
Saturday, December 10, 2016
WEST POINT, MS
West Point’s girls team didn’t start out playing well on Friday against Neshoba Central. They finished the game playing as well as they have all season, coming away with a 51-47 win.
West Point was only able to get one basket in the first quarter, a three-pointer from sophomore Jamia Hollings, and were trailing 12-3 at the end of the quarter.
Things didn’t get any better for West Point in the second period, as the Rockets were constantly able to knock down three-point shots. The Green Wave trailed 25-13 going into the locker room for half time.
