West Point Electric Department receives good rating from TVA

The West Point Electric Department received a rating of 97 out of 100 on an audit in 2016 by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Electric Department Operations Manager Boodro Marsac said every year the TVA audits the electric department on how customer accounts were handled, customer service and the way the department conducts all other business.

"They mainly look at how our customers are treated and how accounts are handled," Marsac said.

He said the department's independent audit was late, which was outside the department's control, and it cost them the three points.

Mayor Robbie Robinson said he commended the electric department for the work they have done.