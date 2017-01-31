West Point CTC to host open house Feb. 6

February will be Career and Technical Education Month, and West Point Career and Technology Center will host an open house from 10 a.m. from 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Director of West Point CTC Patrick Ray said the open house was for ninth grade students and parents to view the CTC building and learn about all the available programs before students register for next year’s classes.

“We want to encourage ninth grade parents to come visit,” Ray said. “We give the students a tour, but we want parents to come see the facility, meet the teachers and find out what their kids can learn. We want them to see what we have to offer.”

Ray said West Point CTC offers agriculture, marketing, engineering, health care, early childhood education, carpentry, metal fabrication and culinary arts classes for about 240 WPHS and Oak Hill Academy students.

“Students who attend CTC classes have a higher graduation rate than students who take only academic classes,” Ray said. “We feel like they are better prepared for college or a career after taking CTC classes.”

According to a study by Mississippi State University Research and Curriculum Unit, 91 percent of students enrolled in CTC classes graduate high school and 84 percent earn a credential, certificate or degree.