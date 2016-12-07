West Point Boys, Girls beat Noxubee County

West Point’s boy;s and girl's teams were able to pick up victories on Tuesday night against rival Noxubee County. Both teams were able to jump out to early leads and then finish the Tigers off late in the contest.

Girls

Jamia Hollings scored eight first half points, and the Green Wave were able to jump out to an early lead on Tuesday night against Noxubee County, leading the Tigers 26-12 at the halftime break.

West Point never looked back, outscoring the Tigers 42-34 in the second half on their way to a 68-52 victory.

West Point rebounded the ball extremely well on the night, and was able to make some shots from the field that extended Noxubee’s defense.

Every time that the Tigers were able to make a run to get back into the contest, the Green Wave answered.

West Point got a big night from sophomore Amari Heard. She had 17 points in the contest, with eight of those points coming in the final quarter to help put the Tigers away for good.

The Green Wave started out the game hot, putting up 18 first quarter points. They also played stellar defense and held Noxubee to only nine points in the first period.

While the hot shooting cooled down in the second quarter, West Point’s defense was again able to do the job, again holding the Tigers to only nine points in the quarter.

Noxubee closed the gap in the third quarter, as they got to the rim and create easy shot opportunities. Going into the fourth quarter, the Green Wave led 42-36. Noxubee would get no closer by the end, as West Point outscored them 26-16 in the fourth quarter.

Boys

Shaundarreious Westbrook put up 23 points in the contest, and the Green Wave was able to put Noxubee County in the second quarter beating the Tigers 76-57.

The Green Wave started the contest out hot, hitting their first three shots, including two three-point baskets from Westbrook. He finished with eight points in the quarter.

Austin Crowley was also able to get in the mix in the first quarter, putting up seven first quarter points. West Point outscored the Tigers 21-13 in the first period.

The second quarter looked much like the same. West Point continued their hot shooting, and they clamped down on Noxubee, forcing the Tigers to rely on shots outside the paint. West Point led 41-27 at half time.

The Green Wave were able to put the game away for good in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 19-12 to take a 21-point lead into the final period. Crowley put up 10 points in the quarter, while Randayius Armstrong put up five.

West Point fended off any sort of Tigers run in the fourth quarter, and was able to get out with the victory.

West Point will travel to Kemper County on Thursday night, before returning home to take on Neshoba Central.