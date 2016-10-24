West Point Beats Saltillo 48-6

West Point traveled to Saltillo on Friday night two wins away from winning their first district title since 2012. They left Saltillo one win away from a district championship after a 48=6 victory over the Tigers.

West Point struck early as senior running back Andre Lane took the opening kickoff 71 yards down to the Saltillo 9-yard line. Senior quarterback Clayton Knight would find receiver Jason Brownlee a few plays for a touchdown. West Point would add an extra point to take a 7-0 lead over the Tigers.

West Point would extend their lead to 14-0 in the first quarter when Lane punched in a touchdown from eight yard out.

West Point’s explosive offense would strike again in the second quarter as Knight hit Brownlee against for a 63-yard touchdown. Junior running back Marcus Murphy would find the end zone with a little more than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, and West Point would go up 28-0. The Green Wave would add one more touchdown right before the half as Knight hit Brownlee for the third time for a touchdown. The Green Wave took a 35-0 lead to the locker room.

After a 47-yard rushing touchdown by the Tigers to cut the lead to 35-6, the Green Wave responded with a one-yard rushing touchdown from Lane to take a 42-6 lead. The Green Wave would add the final score of the night as junior quarterback Jake Chambless went into the end zone from 19-yards out to give the Green Wave a 48-6 lead.

Next Week

The Green Wave will host New Hope next week, as the Green Wave are one victory in their last two contests from winning their division and attaining the number one seed from district 1-5A. This will be the Green Wave’s last regular season home game, but with the victory over Saltillo West Point is assured to host a playoff game in the first round of the playoffs.

The Trojans are 5-4 on the season after defeating Lewisburg 55-21 last night. The Trojans are 2-3 in district play and are in dire need of a victory to make the playoffs.

New Hope started the season with an impressive win over 4A power Louisville 27-26, but things went south for the Trojans quickly after. After knocking off Aberdeen in week two, the Trojans lost two of their next three consecutive contests by more than 20 points to Columbus and Clarksdale.

The Trojans won their second district contest over Center Hill 55-27, but lost their next two district games to put them on the outside looking in from a playoff perspective.

New Hope throws the football extremely effectively as senior quarterback Thomas Stevens is 152 of 240 on the season through the air for 2185 yards and ten touchdowns.

The Trojans are led on the ground by junior running back Tyran Reed, as he has 68 carries for 431 yards on the season. The Trojans also rely on senior running back Tony Deloach who has 52 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns on the season.