West Point beats Oxford 41-0

The win over Oxford in the regular season was what it was, a win over Oxford in the regular season.

The Chargers victory over the long-time rival in September ended a curse, sure, but Friday night’s 41-0 victory over Oxford in the second round of the MHSAA playoffs exercised demons.

The Chargers had been West Point’s kryptonite the previous two seasons in the playoffs, but not Friday night. Not this time. After a hour rain delay causing the kickoff at 8 p.m., the Green Wave were ready.

West Point started out strong as Marcus Murphy took the Green Wave’s first offensive play 75 yards to the end zone to put the Green Wave up 7-0. On the next possession Chris Calvert, who hadn’t played since week three after suffering a concussion against Columbus took his second carry to the end zone to give the Green Wave a 14-0 lead.

West Point’s CJ Melton picked up a fumble on the ensuing Oxford possession and took it to the end zone to give West Point a 21-0 lead and essentially put the game out of reach. West Point tacked on one more touchdown at the end of the first half to put the score at 27-0.

West Point received the opening kickoff of the second half and played keep away from the Chargers, running clock down. The Green Wave eventually punched it in the end zone with Marcus Murphy to put the score at 34-0. The Green Wave were able to add their final score of the night as Chris Calvert bounced a carry outside to put the Green Wave up 41-0.

West Point had two rushers in Murphy and Calvert that both went over 100 yards. The Green Wave didn’t throw a pass during the contest, something that head coach Chris Chambless said he’s never done.

West Point will take on Lake Cormorant next Friday night in the north half championship game. It will be the second year in a row that the Green Wave have played in the north half title game.

Coach Speak with West Point Coach Chris Chambless

On Marcus Murphy’s 75-yard touchdown run on the fist play

Chambless: “It was huge. Anytime you can do that it’s huge. We didn’t turn it over. We were able to do that along with some turnovers of our own. We had a fumble return for a touchdown. With these conditions, that helps out a lot. “

On Chris Calvert’s return

Chambless: “We’ve been waiting so long. He’s been running and working. He stays in shape and does the little things that we asked him to do. He was ready.”

On Calvert’s attitude during the injury

Chambless: “He gets frustrated at times. He had a great support group from his teammates. He does stuff like that in practice, but to get the public to be able to see it was nice.”

On the win over Oxford

Chambless: “It feels great. Every win feels great, but our guys really wanted this one. We want the next one, too.”