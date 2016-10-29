West Point beats New Hope 34-24

West Point rushed for over 275 yards in its Friday night contest with New Hope on its way to its first district title since 2012 with a 34-20 victory over New Hope.

The Green Wave were dominant up front on the offensive line opening holes for junior running back Marcus Murphy, senior running back Andre Lane and senior wide receiver Demarrio Edwards.

After forcing a three and out to start the contest, West Point took possession and immediately drove down the field and scored on the backs of their rushing attack. West Point went 60 yards over ten plays, and never threw a pass as they imposed their will on the Trojans.

After forcing another punt from the Trojans, the Green Wave offense went back on the march going 74 yards on six plays and claiming a 14-0 lead. Lane had a big 39 yard run on the drive to get West Point into Trojan territory.

The next Trojan drive ended in an interception as defensive back Trey Brownlee intercepted New Hope quarterback Thomas Stevens to give West Point the ball right back at their own 36-yard line.

West Point looked to put the nail in the coffin as they marched the ball inside the Trojans 40-yard line, but an inopportune fumble gave the Trojans new life in the first half.

New Hope took over at their own 33-yard line, and two plays later the Trojans were in Green Wave territory for the first time all night. Two plays later they were out of Green Wave territory facing and eventually a faced a third down and 33 yards to go situation. New Hope punted.

After a unsuccessful West Point offensive drive, New Hope was able to get the ball back right before halftime with a chance to cut the lead to 14-7 before entering the locker room.

New Hope took possession at their own 16-yard line, but found some success in the passing department. After a first down, Stevens found an open receiver streaking down the sideline to put New Hope inside the Green Wave 40-yard line.

After a fourth and two conversion New Hope had entered West Point’s red zone with minimal time remaining in the first half. New Hope would have four cracks at the end zone, but on fourth and 11 a West Point defensive back knocked the ball loose from New Hope’s wide receiver, and the Green Wave were able to preserve a first half shutout. It was West Point’s second consecutive first half shutout as they shutout Saltillo last week.

The second half was more of the same, as West Point was able to control the clock with their rushing attack. West Point took the second half opening kickoff and after a long drive, Murphy punched it in on the ground to give West Point a 21-7 lead.

New Hope scored in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-7, but the Green Wave responded with another Murphy touchdown to put the game on ice. West Point and New Hope would both add late touchdown, but the Green Wave would never let New Hope get within striking distance winning 34-20