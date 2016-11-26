West Point beats Lake Cormorant 40-7

West Point head coach Chris Chambless said that his team isn’t expected to just get to north half title games, like they did in 2012 and 2014, but they’re expected to win them too.

They did just that on Friday night when they blew out Lake Cormorant 40-7 behind a dominant defensive performance and an extremely efficient offensive performance from junior running back Marcus Murphy.

The Green Wave weren’t able to get anything going on offense in the first half, with their best scoring drive stalling out after a snap over the quarterback’s head.

After Lake Cormorant and West Point exchanged punts throughout the first quarter, the Gators found themselves inside West Point territory. Gator quarterback Will Guest tried to fit in an out route on a first and ten, but Green Wave defensive back Rasson Carr had other ideas.

The junior picked Guest’s pass off at the 21-yard line and raced it 79 yards to the end zone to give West Point a 7-0 lead.

After another exchange of punts, Lake Cormorant moved into West Point territory late in the first half and on a third and 20, Guest found a Gator receiver in the corner of the end zone and Lake Cormorant tied the game at seven right before half time.

“We don’t ever panic, but we weren’t happy with the way we played in the first half,” Chambless said. “We knew we were going to get their best shot, and we had to whether the storm. We felt like we could come out in the second half and grab the momentum, and we did that.”

West Point didn’t panic, at all. Towards the end of the third quarter junior running back Marcus Murphy lined up in the wildcat formation and hit Jason Brownlee streaking down the sideline on a pass route to move into Lake Cormorant territory.

“He threw the ball well. He’s thrown it well in practice most of the year,” Chambless said. “It came as a shock to some that he threw it, but we were able to do it well. We set up it well. We just had to execute it.”

The next play Murphy found usual defensive end Everitt Cunningham for a 44-yard touchdown to put West Point up 13-7, which would be enough for the Green Wave.

They didn’t stop scoring, however. Marcus Murphy punched in a touchdown from the five-yard line on the next possession and Demarrio Edwards punched in the two-point conversion to give the Green Wave a 21-7 lead.

Junior running back Chris Calvert put the game on ice as the junior raced 65 yards and West Point went up 28-7, a score that took any chance from Lake Cormorant away.

“It was a great moment,” Calvert said. “My teammates, my offensive line and I all put in the work. We just had to believe. “

After another defensive stop, senior quarterback Clayton Knight rushed 56 yards to the end zone. The scoring was capped off by senior running back Andre Lane who punched it in from the one-yard line, making the final score 40-7.

West Point will travel to Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville next week where they’ll play Laurel for their first state championship since 2010.

“It feels good. I’ve never been in this position before,” Calvert said. “It just touches my heart.”