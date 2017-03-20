West Point Baseball: Look Around the district

Saltillo

The Tigers have had a solid season thus far, coming into the district schedule with a 9-1 record. The Tigers won their first two games of the year against Corinth and Itawamba, before dropping their only game of the season so far to Ripley in a 4-2 contest.

Since the loss to Ripley, the Tigers have reeled off seven consecutive victories and are really playing well coming into the first district matchup of the season with West Point.

What’s impressive about the Tigers wins so far is the quality of the teams that they’ve beaten. Saltillo was able to knock off 2A power Hamilton High School in a closely contested 3-2 game, and then got a win over 6A Tupelo earlier in the season.