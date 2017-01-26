West Point and Oak Hill football notes

1. Oak Hill will have to replace a myriad of seniors off of last year’s team in 2017. They will have to replace do everything quarterback in Ken Dill, and they’ll have to address the running back position with Macon McBrayer graduating. They also lost some key contributors from the offensive line. The Raiders had a really good offensive team last year, and they caused problems for teams on that side of the football down the stretch of the year. If they can find that same groove next year, they’ll be a tough out for anyone.