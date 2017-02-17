West Point and Clay County will participate in tornado drill Wednesday

West Point and Clay County will participate in a statewide tornado drill at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday if the weather permits.

West Point - Clay County EMA director Kerrie Gentry-Blissard said the statewide tornado drill was a part of the National Weather Service, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Civil Defense Emergency Management Association's Severe Weather Preparedness Week from Feb. 20 until Feb. 24.

Blissard said the tornado sirens and weather alert boxes that are located in schools, nursing homes, city hall and some local businesses will be activated, and citizens should carry out their tornado safety plan.

"Citizens should put their tornado safety plans to the test to make sure everyone knows what to do and to find out if there is anything in their plan that could be improved," she said.

According to the National Weather Service, in the event of a tornado, individuals should seek shelter in an interior room, such as a bathroom or closet, with no windows inside a sturdy building. Individuals should also wear shoes and use something, such as a helmet or pillow, to protect their heads. According to the organization, mobile homes and vehicles are not safe, so individuals in them should seek safer shelter and should never try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.