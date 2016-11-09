Voters turn out in close race for White House

The presidential election was too close to call at press time Tuesday, though Republican candidate Donald Trump was ahead by most projections.

Though Mississippi went red for the election, Clay County voters sided with Clinton 5,205 votes to Trump’s 3,554. Clinton carried 58.6 percent of the Clay County vote to Trump’s 40 percent.

Clay County also went against the grain in the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 race, which Trent Kelly handily won by 68 percent statewide, but Kelly received 46 percent of the Clay County vote to opponent Jacob Owens’ 51 percent.

The Supreme Court District 3 Position 1 race also saw James Kitchens take home about 54 percent of the vote statewide. Kitchens received 50 percent of Clay County vote.

2016 ELECTION RECAP

President/Vice President: D. Trump, M. Pence

House of Representatives D-1: T. Kelly

Supreme Court District 3 P-1: J. Kitchens

Supreme Court District 3 P-2: J. Maxwell

Court of Appeals District 3 P-1: J. Wilson

Election Commissioner District 1: L. Ivy

Election Commissioner District 2: T. Bryan

Election Commissioner District 3: H. Caston

Election Commissioner District 4: S. Walker

Election Commissioner District 5: M. Brewer