Vol. Fire Dept saves house after grease fire

The Clay County Volunteer Fire Department was able to save a house on East Church Hill Road after a fire on Saturday afternoon.

CCVFD Chief Phillip Collins said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and firefighters arrived on the scene within eight minutes.

“We we arrived, fire and smoke were coming out of the attic,” Collins. “The blaze started from a grease fire on the stove, and by the time we got there, it had spread to the attic.”

He said firefighters were able to save the house, there there was a lot of water and smoke damage in the interior.