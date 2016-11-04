VIDEO: Cubs' World Series Victory Was Most-Watched Game In More Than 20 Years

The Chicago Cubs' curse-breaking victory over the Cleveland Indians was the most-watched World Series game since 1991. The Game reached 40 million viewers. The victory was the team's first World Series championship since 1908. The Cubs topped the Indians eight to seven in 10 innings, for their third straight victory. The Indians were up three games to one before the Cubs won three straight.