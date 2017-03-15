Victims identified in Tuesday shooting

Two Tupelo residents were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. First responders discovered the bodies in a red PT Cruiser on Dixie Road in the western part of the county after a 4:16 911 call of a suspicious vehicle.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the victims as Kentario Lashon Boyd, 23, and Kenya Campbell, 23, both of Tupelo.

He said investigators were conducting interviews, and that a motive for the shootings was not apparent as of Wednesday.

“We called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to come assist us with their crime scene unit, and the bodies have been taken to the state crime lab in Jackson,” Scott said. “We’re also working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, as Boyd was originally from Houston. The West Point Fire Department also came out and assisted us with lighting the scene, since we were out there until about 1 a.m.”

The case remained under investigation as of press time Wednesday. Scott encouraged community members to come forward if they had any information pertinent to the case.

“If you know something, even if you think it’s insignificant, let us know,” he said. “It’s always shocking when something like this happens in a community.”

Anyone with any information on this crime can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

