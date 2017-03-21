Two West Point citizens arrested for possession of meth

A traffic stop initiated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department narcotic agents resulted in the arrests of Mary Webb, 62, and Donald Ware, 47, of West Point.

Both individuals have been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Webb and Ware remain in the Clay County Detention Center as of Monday with a $5,000.00 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Ware.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said K9 Bruno was instrumental in locating approximately 15 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,200.

Scott said that the investigation remained ongoing as of Monday, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CCSD at 494-2896, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at 494-9744 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.