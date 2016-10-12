Two-time escapee gets 30 years

The individual who escaped from the Clay County Detention Center in July will spend 30 years in prison. Depriest Gray, 30, of Starkville, escaped from the Clay County jail the morning of July 23, and was apprehended in Starkville later that day.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Gray pulled a strip of metal out of the jail shower and used it to break through a light fixture in the ceiling. Gray had also previously escaped from the Clay County jail last year.

Gray was originally on the docket for armed robbery, burglary of a dwelling, aggravated assault and kidnapping. He was arrested after the June 2014 after allegedly forcibly confining another individual, and robbing them at knifepoint.

Grey was sentenced to 35 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the previous counts, and five years for escape from felony confinement. Gray was charged a habitual offender, and will be ineligible for parole or early release.