Two people dead in Clay County shooting

Two people are dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Clay County. The shooting occurred on Dixie Road in the western part of the county.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said there was one male and one female victim. He said investigators had identified one victim, but was withholding the names until the cornoner was finished with the scene.

The 911 call came in at 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and crime scene units arrived at the scene around 9 p.m.

“We’re processing the scene and everything is still preliminary,” Scott said. “We’re investigating this as a homicide.”

He asked that anyone with any information on this crime contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

