Turner secures Ward 1 Selectman runoff

Two weeks following West Point’s Democratic primary election, the runoff for Ward 1 Selectman saw Leta Turner come out the winner.

Turner and incumbent Linda Hannah went to a runoff after none of the race’s three candidates received the necessary 50 percent plus one of the vote. For the runoff, Turner received 247 votes to Hannah’s 199.

Hannah received 20 percent more of the vote than Turner at the May 2 primary, but those who voted for third candidate Jimmy Davidson appeared to mostly choose to back Turner over Hannah.

The Ward 1 race followed a trend of the other contested races, with the majority of West Point voters saying no to incumbents, aside from Mayor Robbie Robinson, who was elected to serve a second term.