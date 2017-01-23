Trucks hauling parts of KiOR facility will travel through West Point

Trucks hauling pieces of the KiOR facility from Columbus will travel through West Point on Tuesday morning.

Chief Administrative Officer Randy Jones said to expect heavy traffic on Highway 45 from around 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., because the trucks will take up both lanes of traffic and vehicles will have to pull off the road in order for the trucks to pass through.

“Unfortunately the trucks will be passing through West Point around lunch time,”Jones said.

Jones said because the loads the trucks will carry are too tall to travel under the bridges on Highway 82, they will travel down Judge Thomas Road, then across Barton Ferry Road and Yokohama Boulevard, and then down Highway 45.