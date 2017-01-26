Thursday morning home invasion leaves two injured

Two West Point residents were treated and released following a Thursday morning shooting. About 2 a.m. Thursday, West Point Police Department officers were dispatched to South Grove Street after a resident reported hearing gunshots, according to a statement released to media from WPPD.

Upon arrival, occupants of a residence at 247 South Grove Street reported that two unknown assailants entered the home and fired multiple shots. One individual in the home returned fire, according to the media release, but investigators did not believe he hit anyone, and the individual who returned fire was not one of the injured.

The suspects left the scene on foot, and remained at large as of press time Thursday. The victims described one of the assailants as wearing a black ski mask and gray shirt.

Two individuals were injured during the assault, but according to the press release, none of the injuries were life-threatening. One was treated and released from a local hospital while the other was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo but later released.

WPPD did not release the names of the victims, but said that they were from out of state.

The police department did not release any other information regarding the incident, only that more information would be forthcoming.

The incident remained under investigation as of press time Thursday, and some evidence was collected at the scene and was being processed by investigators.

This was the second home invasion in the area in the last few weeks. WPPD Assistant Chief Albert Lee said two individuals allegedly entered a home on Court Street two weeks ago and took money and assorted items. Lee said it was too early to tell if the two incidents were connected, though he did say the circumstances were similar.

Anyone with any information about this or other crimes can call WPPD at 494-1244, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.