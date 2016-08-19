Three arrested in connection with Clay County Arson

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested three individuals for arson on Friday. Michael Tribble, 54, of Cedar Bluff, Jason Williams, 42, of Maben, and Daniel Easley, 38, of Maben, were charged in connection with the alleged arson of a dwelling on Tribble Road in Western Clay County on May 6.

All three individuals were arraigned in Clay County Justice Court on Friday, and bond was set at $50,000.00 each. The preliminary court date was set for Sept. 15 at the Clay County Justice Court.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the arrests stemmed from a residential home owned by Tribble, who allegedly paid to have the home burned.

Scott said the investigation remained ongoing, and investigators were working with other local, state and federal agencies in recovering stolen property and other possible arson cases. He said more charges and arrests would follow in the near future.

