Sundays at the Center presents Mt. Hermon Male Choir

The West Point Clay County Arts Council presents Sundays at the Center featuring the Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church Male Choir, Sunday, Sept, 11 at 2:30 PM at the Louise Campbell Center for the Arts. The Mt. Hermon Male Choir consists of 12 members including three musicians under the direction of Bro. Charles Townsend. The group has been singing for more than 25 years. Over the years, Mt. Hermon’s Male Choir has sung throughout the Golden Triangle area at church related functions, for the local chapter of the AARP, for the West Point Community Living Center and Dugan Memorial Home. Lewis Smith was the president of this group and William Marble was the vice president.

"We are so excited to have this local group from the Mt. Hermon M.B. Church for our next event." Julie Gray, president of the WPCC Arts Council said. "Our programs at Sundays at the Center provide music from individuals and group in our area."

Gray said the group is very talented and the Arts Council look forward to having them sing at the LCCA Sunday.