SKW to host events for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Sally Kate Winters Family Services will host several events in April to raise money and awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Everyday Hero 5k and Fun Run will be Saturday beginning at Sally Kate Winters Park. The 3.2 mile 5k will begin at 8 a.m. and will be $25 dollars to participate. The .8 mile fun run will begin at 9 a.m. and will be $15 to participate. Group rates are available.

Sally Kate Winters Outreach Coordinator Heather Usry said all funds raised during the Everyday Hero 5k will go directly to services provided by SKW.

Those who want to participate can sign up at www.sallykatewinters.org or at the SKW office located at 317 North Division St.

Usry said all ages and fitness levels were welcome to participate, and participants were encouraged to wear capes and other superhero attire to fit with the theme.

All runners will receive a t-shirt, and prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place overall winners in the 5k and top male and female finishers for each age group in the fun run.

“The focus of this event is to raise funds and awareness of the Sally Kate Winters emergency shelter and the children’s advocacy center that provides support for children who have been victims of criminal child abuse,” Usry said in a previous interview. “The emergency shelter provides services and temporary shelter for children from all 82 counties of Mississippi, and averages 160 to 200 children each year.”

The Everyday Superhero Child Abuse Prevention Parade will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday down Commerce Street.

The line up will be at 9 a.m. between Kidtown and the Bryan Public Library.

Usry said kindergarten and pre-K children from schools throughout West Point and Clay County will march in the parade.

“We created this event as a way to include kids in the community in our effort to share information about our cause of child abuse prevention,” Usry said.

She said each class will decorate banners to go along with the Everyday Hero theme, and the kids were encouraged to wear blue, the color of child abuse prevention and awareness, or dress up like superheroes. She said superhero characters would also march with the children during the parade.

“Parents and other members of the community are encouraged to line Commerce Street to watch the parade,” Usry said. “The more the better to support our kids and spread awareness.

Usry said the “Everyday Hero” theme of both events was chosen to honor the everyday heroes who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things for children who have fallen victim to child abuse.