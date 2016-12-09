Sfaffords closes after driver runs into building
By:
Josh Presley
Friday, December 9, 2016
WEST POINT, MS
Staffords Big Burger on Highway 45 in West Point stood closed on Friday after a motorist collided with the southeast part of the building Thursday evening. According to sources, no one was injured in the collision, though the driver took out a gas line, a sign and the resulting damage left the front door wedged shut. According to the Staffords Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed until further notice due to the damage.
Category: