Reminders for State Championship game

West Point will be playing in their firs state championship game since 2010 on Saturday against Laurel, and it will be their first state championship at Mississippi State’s Davis-Wade Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

Laurel is 13-1 on the season, as is West Point. The Golden Tornadoes erased a first half deficit to Picayune last Friday to reach the championship game. Laurel last appeared in the state championship game in 2014 where they beat Oxford for the school’s third state championship. Laurel is coached by Todd Breeland.

West Point fans can buy their state championship tickets at the High School for 14 dollars, and seven dollars of that goes back to the school. The tickets are 15 dollars at the game, and that ticket will be good for all three games that day. The 3A and 4A games will kick off at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

There will be a team walk through in the junction at 4: 50 p.m. The band, cheerleaders and fans can meet the team as they walk from the bus to the stadium. The junction is on the South side of Davis-Wade stadium.

While Cowbells are allowed in the stadium, there are a list of items prohibited in the stadium by the MHSAA such as propane heaters, coolers, outside food or drink, weapons, alcohol, tobacco or video cameras.

West Point’s band will perform at half time of the contest.

Fans can welcome the team home at the high school after the game in the parking lot between the South Campus and the Vo-Tech to greet the team as they leave the bus.