Regional Business After Hours set for April 13

The Regional Business After Hours hosted by the West Point Clay County Growth Alliance will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on April 13 at The Ritz Theater and Conference Center.

Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said members of the West Point, Starkville and Columbus Chambers of Commerce, as well as county and city officials, were welcome to attend.

“Nonmembers are welcome to attend also with a $5 charge,” she said. “The event is mainly for business networking.”

Klutts said there would be appetizers and finger foods provided by Magnolia’s at the Ritz, beer and wine, and live music.

Klutts said businesses in the Golden Triangle also donated items for door prizes.