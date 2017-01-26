Question and Answer With Bud Bowen

On the Super Bowl

Bowen: “I’m for Atlanta, but IR really think that the Patriots are going to win. Atlanta is kind of the southern team, so I hope that they pull it out, but to beat to win it all you have to beat the best, and (New England quarterback) Tom Brady is the best. I really thought that if Dallas and Kansas City had won they would have been better matchups for New England and Atlanta. They kind of got upset at home, and both Green Bay and Pittsburgh weren’t able to hang in the title games.”