Question and Answer With Bud Bowen

Daily Times Leaders sports’ reporter Collin Brister sat down with West Point’s radio host Bud Bowen to discuss West Point’s win over Clarksdale, the contest this week with Center Hill, the remainder of the district schedule and other topics.

On the win at Clarksdale

Bowen: “It was a pretty evenly matched ball game. Both teams came out playing hard. Clarksdale playing at home in front of their home crowd came out with a lot of momentum and dominated the game early on. They had a great running game all night long. They played good defense. We sort of got back in to the ball game with passing and then running. Once we established our defense against their run we just held on to win it. It was hard fought all the way. Either team could have won.”